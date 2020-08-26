A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 43, of Caroline Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing a £49 bottle of aftershave from Debenhams in the city's Friars Walk Shopping Centre.
He must also pay £262 in fines, costs and a surcharge following his release.
ADELE MORGAN, 30, of Hillside, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 40 months after she pleaded guilty failing to provide a specimen.
She must also pay £525 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
STEPHEN TOLLAND, 44, of Mount Bax, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
He must also pay £311 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
LEWIS JAY HOLTON, 20, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to stop and driving without insurance.
He must also pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
DOGAN KARAGOZ, 51, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and must also pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.
THOMAS BUCHANAN, 27, of Mynyddislwyn Close, Pontllanfraith, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the theft of cleaning products worth £35 from Poundland in Blackwood.
He must pay £142 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.