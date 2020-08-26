A FATHER-OF-TWO died instantly when his car veered off a rural road and hit a tree, a coroner has concluded.

Anthony Webber, known as Tony, was driving to his Llanelly Hill home on January 17 when his Renault Megane crashed on the B4248, shortly after midnight.

He was the only person in his car, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The inquest at Newport on Tuesday heard from Gwent Police collision investigator Tony Parker, who said evidence at the scene showed Mr Webber, 49, had lost control of his car at a pair of bends near the Racehorse Inn on the road between Brynmawr and Blaenavon.

MORE NEWS:

The road surface was in good condition and an inspection of the car found no mechanical problems that could have caused the crash, PC Parker said, adding: "We may never know exactly why [Mr Webber] lost control."

Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, heard medical evidence that showed Mr Webber did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system when he died.

There was also no evidence to suggest Mr Webber had intended to crash, PC Parker said.

The evidence collected by the crash investigators found Mr Webber had been driving below the speed limit, but there was clear evidence he had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

"It would have worked," PC Parker said, when asked if the seatbelt was functional.

Recording a conclusion of a death by road traffic collision, Ms Saunders extended her "sincere condolences" to Mr Webber's son and daughter.

"He died instantly of the injuries he had sustained," she said. "He would not have suffered."

A few days after Mr Webber's death, his family released a tribute to him, describing him as "a funny, caring, loving man who always had a smile on his face".

"As a family we are truly devastated," they added. "We can only describe it as a puzzle with a piece missing. We have lost the life of our family and can't imagine life without him."