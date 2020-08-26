THE Eat Out to Help Out scheme is set to come to an end this month.

Diners have been using the money-saving initiative to get 50 per cent off meals.

The scheme was set up by chancellor Rishi Sunak to encourage people to go out and eat again following lockdown.

The discount applies to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - however it doesn’t include alcoholic drinks.

It was used more than 35 million times in its first two weeks according to the Treasury.

And there are now calls for the scheme to be extended in to September due to its success.

These are the restaurants in Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen offering the scheme.

A number of those calls are coming from Gwent, where residents almost unanimously back the scheme being extended.

Phillips Toniann said: "Yes, please extend it. It makes eating out as a family much more doable."

That view was echoed by Sally Cousins, Jill Difford, Nicola Gapper, Paula Thomas, Kim Hale and Sally Stark, among many others.

The scheme is also popular with the area's restaurants.

Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant, in Rogerstone, said: "We have been nearly fully booked on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August.

"It has been wonderful and a relief to safely welcome customers back to our Rogerstone restaurant once again."

Figures released last week suggested that uptake of the scheme in Newport didn't match to the rest of the country.

Far fewer people were using the scheme in Newport than in both Cardiff and Swansea.

However, residents say that the scheme has been so popular they have struggled to book tables at times.

Helen Ford said: "I don't think this is the case. I tried to book tables for this week and next week at the restaurants in Friars Walk and there is no availability."

And Christine Wooldridge added: "It wouldn't be so bad if you could actually get a table in any of the places. It is not easy being a family of seven. Everywhere is fully booked which is a shame."

Despite the popularity, others seemed doubtful that the Government would opt to extend the scheme.

Laura Magor said: "We have used it once or twice a week.

"It has been great and has welcomed everyone back into feeling safe to out to eat, though I think a one month only scheme was the best idea and don't tink it should be extended as it was put in place for a reason.

"I can't see the Government affording to pick up the bill for another month."