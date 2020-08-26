RESIDENTS in Newport are the most DIY-savvy of the UK's biggest cities.

The past few months have certainly shown our capabilities to tackle various home DIY jobs in and around the house.

And figures show that Newport residents are more adept with a screwdriver and paintbrush than other cities in the UK.

Of the 84 UK cities included in the study, PriceYourJob.co.uk found that people in Newport were the least likely to hire a professional tradesperson, preferring to do the work themselves.

To find the data, they analysed 84 of the largest cities in the UK, looking at the 17 types of trading professions we would be likely to hire in the home to find out which one is most popular in each city.

After ranking the cities in order of the percentage of their population searching for these trading jobs they found that Newport was was the lowest in the UK.

The most popular search in the city was for a painter.

READ MORE:

Just 0.07 per cent of people have searched for a handyman in the city.

The next lowest were Swansea at 0.18 per cent and Cardiff at 0.26 per cent.

Unsurprisingly then, the study also found that it was Welsh people who were least likely to search for traders.

The most popular searches were for painters, plasterers and plumbers, while the least searched for were heating engineers and window glazers.

Slough was the city with the largest number of searches made in relation to their population (2.15 per cent), followed by Bolton and then Bedford.

While regionally, the North West of England felt the need to call in help more often than anywhere else, with more than 24,000 searches a month.