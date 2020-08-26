A MAKE-UP and hair straighteners thief was locked up after he went on a shoplifting spree.
Darren Melvin Eason, 49, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for more than six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court for offences committed in Cwmbran.
He admitted two counts of the theft of make-up brushes and tools worth £1,010.67 from Boots as well as £180 of cosmetics from the retailer.
Eason also pleaded guilty to stealing £64 worth of meat and cheese from Nisa and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for shoplifting.
The defendant was sent to prison for 32 weeks and must pay £593.98 in compensation after his release from custody.