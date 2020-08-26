OUR Camera Club members have been out and about taking pictures of the scenery, buildings and nature all across the Gwent region.
Here we take a look at some of our favourite images taken recently.
Bird taking shelter in Monmouth. Picture: Tom Crawford.
A curious bird likes to pose for the camera. Picture: Joanne Price.
High tide around Caerleon Bridge. Picture: Steve Binns.
Caerleon high street. Picture: Roger Fuller.
A common darter relaxing on a Japanese anemone. Picture: Alan Underwood.
Sailing time on Llandegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Linda Williams.
Reflections on Llanfoist canal. Picture: Rhiann Young.
Sugarloaf mountain visible from Blorenge. Picture: Fatma Richards.
Swans and cygnets relaxing. Picture: Roslynne Eaton.