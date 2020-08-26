PLANS for a £12-million redevelopment of Newport Market have been formally lodged with the city council – but fresh concerns over road safety have emerged.

The proposals include 34 market trader stalls, 16 food court stalls, a tech hub and 62 apartments – 42 of which will be ‘affordable’ and managed by Newport City Homes.

Space for new businesses are also included, with 11 units independent of the indoor market earmarked for shops or cafes and restaurants.

Developers Loft-Co say it is potentially “the largest redevelopment of any market in the UK” – but the scheme has proved controversial with several of the existing traders relocating due to proposed rent hikes.

A pre-application consultation on the plans has prompted fresh concerns from Newport council’s highways department over the impact of proposed street furniture on roads near the market.

A highways department statement in the consultation says: “The proposal will have significant impact on the adopted highway on Market Street, Griffin Street and Upper Dock Street including the benches/seating areas, awnings, and planters.

“The public have the right to pass and repass on the public highway and the proposal will prevent this.”

There is concern the “narrowing of the effective road width will increase the conflict between pedestrians and vehicles to the detriment of highway safety”.

Proposed seating could also make it “increasingly difficult for visually, mobility and cognitively impaired pedestrians to navigate the city centre streets”, the highways department says.

Installing new street furniture could also “potentially obstruct the attendance of emergency services to incidents and the safe evacuation of premises in the event of an emergency”, it is said.

“A number of the proposed entrances/exits will result in doors opening over the adopted highway,” the highways department says.

“This is considered detrimental to the safety of highway users and will therefore not be permitted.”

A response to the concerns says the plans have been designed “to improve highway safety in this location”.

It says the roads around the market are currently “often used for unlawful parking”, reducing their width.

“It is considered that carefully locating such features would prevent such parking and indeed improve the immediate surroundings,” the developers add.

Within the market space, a food court is planned with a central bar which will include around 100 seats.

Tiny Rebel and the Escape Rooms will stay within the building and new space for activities such as a gym or yoga are planned.

Twenty of the 62 flats will be ‘serviced apartments’ which will be available for short-term rent.

No parking is proposed, with the ‘car free’ development close to city centre facilities and public transport.