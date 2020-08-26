Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We've updated this article with new deals. The Amazon End of Summer Sale is running from 24th August to 1st September with new deals being announced throughout the week. We will be updating this post constantly over the course of the sale, so bookmark us and come back often to see what's new.
Amazon might have delayed Prime day but there are still hundreds of excellent deals to be had at the online behemoths End of Summer sale. The event runs over the next week and contains thousands of seasonal discounts on a wide variety of products. From robot vacuums and wearables to laptops, this incredible sale encompasses hundreds of best-selling items, and we’ve sought out some of the most popular options for your convenience.
The 10 best End of Summer Sale deals (So far…)
1. Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)—£54.99 (Save £35): The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the best Amazon Echo model available. It’s not the lowest price we have seen but it’s still well worth it.
2. Fitbit Charge 3—£84.99 (Save £65): All of our testers chose the Charge 3 as their hands-down favourite fitness tracker and favourite Fitbit for its mix of good looks, easy-to-navigate device menus and companion app, and a plethora of activity- and sleep-tracking info.
3. Asus Chromebook Flip Laptop—£399.99 (Save £50): With its sophisticated aluminium design, an excellent battery life, and speedy performance the Asus Flip is the best Chromebook we have ever tested.
4. Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker—£62.99 (Save £12): This popular water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is completely portable features over 20 hours of battery life.
5. Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter—£6.79 (Save £6.20): This Anker Car Charger did extremely well in our test lab and based on the over 20,000 reviews, customers seem to agree!
6. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds—£89.99 (Save £60): This is a historically low price on the popular set of true wireless earbuds.
7. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser—£12.74 (Save £2.25): The InnoGear was already one of our favourite affordable diffusers, at this price it's a must-buy.
8. Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS—£44.99 (Save £25): If you’ve been missing your daily Costa run this diminutive pod coffee machine might be the answer to your prayers.
9. Ring Video Doorbell 3—£139 (Save £40): It may not be the best video doorbell we have ever tested, but it's a great choice if you're looking for an Alexa-enabled doorbell.
10. Simba Hybrid King Mattress—£594.30 (Save £254.70): This is a huge price reduction on the incredibly popular mattress
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)—£29.99 (Save £20)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen)—£34.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)—£54.99 (Save £35)
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)—£59.99 (Save £80)
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition—£74.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet—£64.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Echo Auto—£39.99 (Save £10)
Appliances and Cleaning
- Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner RoboVac 30C— £169.99 (Save £120)
- Neato Robotics D450 Robot Vacuum Cleaner—£279.99 (Save £250)
Back to School
- Post-it Notes 152 mm x 101 mm Super Sticky Note Pad—£3.99 (Save £4.46)
- Parker Jotter Originals Rollerball Pen—£7.95 (Save £4.05)
- Parker Jotter London Refills Discovery Pack—£8.26 (Save £6.74)
- Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens (12 Count)—£15.99 (Save £6.18)
- Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens Assorted Colours (14 Count)—£11.24 (Save £3.75)
- Scotch Magic Tape—£1.99 (Save £1.70)
- Moleskine Cahier Journal Set of 3 Ruled Notebooks—£10.52 (Save £4.72)
Camping and Outdoors
- Campingaz 4 Series Classic LS Plus Gas BBQ 4 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill—£315.15 (Save £105.05)
- Coleman Comfort Airbed—£33.46 (Save £4.29)
- Coleman Cool Box Xtreme—£96.75 (Save £53.24)
- Coleman Tent Octagon, 6 Man Festival Dome Tent—£189.99 (Save £35.01)
- Coleman Lightweight Cobra Unisex Outdoor Backpacking Tent—£66.64 (Save £42.10)
- Coleman Tent Darwin, Compact Dome Tent—£94.63 (Save £32.34)
Fashion and Footwear
- Champion Men's Performance Crew Socks—£11.20 (Save £5.01)
- Merino Wool Dress Socks for Men & Women—£12.70 (Save £12.25)
- JOYSPELS High Waisted Gym Leggings—£15.25 (Save £14.74)
- Up to 15% off Crocs
- Up to 25% off ECCO shoes
- Up to 30% off Puma shoes
- Riemot Memory Foam Insoles for Men and Women—£6.79 (Save £14.20)
- Up to 35% off Sketchers
- Up to 20% off Craghoppers
Fitness and Sport
- Fitbit Charge 3—£84.99 (Save £65)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids—£49.99 (Save £20)
- Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch—£117.99 (Save £52)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3—£134.99 (Save £34.01)
- Timex Men's Ironman Essential Watch—£29.30 (Save £10.69)
Kitchen and Cooking
- Duronic Ice Cream Maker IM540—£33.99 (Save £16)
- iiiMY Whisky Stones Gift Set—£9.34 (Save £10.65)
- Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS—£44.99 (Save £25)
- SG Coffee Milk Frother—£8.49 (Save £2.50)
Hard Drives and Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card—£15.49 (Save £20.59)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 500 GB—£74.99 (Save £15)
Headphones and Speakers
- Anker Wireless Headphones—£16.99 (Save £9)
- Anker Soundcore Upgraded, Anker Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds—£36.99 (Save £13)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds—£33.98 (Save £16.01)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds—£89.99 (Save £60)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds—£109.99 (Save £60)
- Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones—£69.99 (Save £20)
- Marshall Stanmore II Speaker with Amazon Alexa—£280 (Save £69.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker—£62.99 (Save £12)
Health and Beauty
- E45 Cream Pump 500g 3 Pack—£24.74 (Save £8.25)
- E45 Daily Lotion Spray 2 Pack—£9.67 (Save £3.27)
- E45 Itch Relief Cream 2 Pack—£26.24 (Save £8.75)
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Black Charcoal Detox Face Mask—£4.50 (Save £3.50)
- Supportiback® Posture Therapy Lumbar Support Cushion—£14.98 (Save £7.50)
- Veet Hair Removal Cream 3 Pack—£19.49 (Save £6.40)
Home Goods, Decor, and Furniture
Lifestyle
Laptops
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA Full HD 14" Touchscreen Laptop—£399.99 (Save £50)
- HP OMEN 15 Laptop—£1,499.99 (Save £500.01)
- Microsoft Surface GO 2 10 Inch Tablet PC—£526 (Save £93)
Smarthome
- Ring Video Doorbell 3—£139 (Save £40)
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera—£74.99 (Save £25)
- Hive Active Heating Thermostat—£132 (Save £47)
- YI Smart Security Camera—£24.99 (Save £18)
Tech Accessories
- Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter—£6.79 (Save £6.20)
- Anker PowerCore 10000mAh External Battery—£19.54 (Save £20.45)
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad—£12.99 (Save £6)
Toys and Games
TVs
- Philips 55PUS7304/12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV—£469 (Save £131)
- Philips 50PUS7304/12 50-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV—£429 (Save £121)
- Sony BRAVIA KD55X70 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play—£649 (Save £150)
- Sony BRAVIA KD65XH81 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Voice Remote—£999 (Save £200)
- TCL 50EP658 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV with Freeview Play—£299 (Save £80
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Comments are closed on this article.