EDITOR'S NOTE: We've updated this article with new deals. The Amazon End of Summer Sale is running from 24th August to 1st September with new deals being announced throughout the week. We will be updating this post constantly over the course of the sale, so bookmark us and come back often to see what's new.

Amazon might have delayed Prime day but there are still hundreds of excellent deals to be had at the online behemoths End of Summer sale. The event runs over the next week and contains thousands of seasonal discounts on a wide variety of products. From robot vacuums and wearables to laptops, this incredible sale encompasses hundreds of best-selling items, and we’ve sought out some of the most popular options for your convenience.

The 10 best End of Summer Sale deals (So far…)

1. Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)—£54.99 (Save £35): The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the best Amazon Echo model available. It’s not the lowest price we have seen but it’s still well worth it.

2. Fitbit Charge 3—£84.99 (Save £65): All of our testers chose the Charge 3 as their hands-down favourite fitness tracker and favourite Fitbit for its mix of good looks, easy-to-navigate device menus and companion app, and a plethora of activity- and sleep-tracking info.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip Laptop—£399.99 (Save £50): With its sophisticated aluminium design, an excellent battery life, and speedy performance the Asus Flip is the best Chromebook we have ever tested.

4. Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker—£62.99 (Save £12): This popular water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is completely portable features over 20 hours of battery life.

5. Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter—£6.79 (Save £6.20): This Anker Car Charger did extremely well in our test lab and based on the over 20,000 reviews, customers seem to agree!

6. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds—£89.99 (Save £60): This is a historically low price on the popular set of true wireless earbuds.

7. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser—£12.74 (Save £2.25): The InnoGear was already one of our favourite affordable diffusers, at this price it's a must-buy.

8. Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS—£44.99 (Save £25): If you’ve been missing your daily Costa run this diminutive pod coffee machine might be the answer to your prayers.

9. Ring Video Doorbell 3—£139 (Save £40): It may not be the best video doorbell we have ever tested, but it's a great choice if you're looking for an Alexa-enabled doorbell.

10. Simba Hybrid King Mattress—£594.30 (Save £254.70): This is a huge price reduction on the incredibly popular mattress

Amazon Devices

Appliances and Cleaning

Back to School

Camping and Outdoors

Fashion and Footwear

Fitness and Sport

Kitchen and Cooking

Hard Drives and Storage

Headphones and Speakers

Health and Beauty

Home Goods, Decor, and Furniture

Lifestyle

Laptops

Smarthome

Tech Accessories

Toys and Games

TVs

