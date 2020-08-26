BEAUTY and cosmetics firm Estée Lauder - which has locations in Newport and Torfaen - has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 staff following a decline in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a round-up of everything we know about the cuts by the company.

Where does Estée Lauder have stores across the UK?

The company owns concessions within stores such as Boots, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

How many branches are being closed?

A full number has not been disclosed by the company, all we know so far is that talks are ongoing to close up 15 per cent of stores, which include their department store counters.

What other brands does Estee Lauder own?

The company also owns brands such as Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, DKNY, La Mer, Tom Ford, and M.A.C.

What have Estée Lauder said about the changes?

Estée Lauder said it would invest in its online sales operations after stores were hit by sharp decline in sales, brought on by the UK lockdown.

Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder's chief executive, said: "Our strategic priorities for fiscal 2021 rightly balance investment in these engines with cost discipline amid the ongoing pandemic," he said.

"Through the Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program announced today, we are better aligning our brick-and-mortar footprint to improve productivity and invest for growth.

"We are well-positioned to drive growth as the market dynamics support it, yet remain equally mindful of the effects of COVID-19 on consumers, the retail sector and economics, in general, as well as geopolitical uncertainty."

When was Estée Lauder founded?

Estée Lauder was founded in New York in 1946.

Today, the company have more the 48,000 employees worldwide, and run 25 beauty brands for firmsincluding Donna Karen New York and Tommy Hilfiger, across 150 countries around the world.

Estée Lauder counters in Gwent: