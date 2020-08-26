RETAIL company SPAR have urgently recalled a popular chicken meal after it was found to contain a number of undeclared items - posing a significant threat for those with allergies.
We've put together all the details of the product affected - and what to do if you have bought it.
What have SPAR said?
A spokesperon from the company said: "As a precaution, we are recalling our Chicken & Prawn Paella 600g, as due to a packaging error the product is seafood risotto and may include Milk, Mollusc, Fish and Gluten which is not declared on the label.
Which products are affected?
The recall affects products with the Best Before Date of October 2021 only. (BBE 10/21)
"We advise anyone who has purchased this item to return to store for a full refund. No other SPAR products or batch codes are affected.
T"hat means the product could be a health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish, and/or molluscs, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or to wheat (gluten)."
The product being recalled comes in 600g packages.
What have the Food Standards Agency said?
The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and/or molluscs, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or wheat (gluten), do not eat it.
"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
