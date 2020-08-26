GAVIN & Stacey stars Uncle Bryn and Pam are getting back together in Wales for a Christmas special - only it's not of the beloved comedy.

Actors Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman are teaming up in the Welsh countryside for a festive special about children's favourite Roald Dahl.

The pair will not be performing as they much loved comedy characters and will instead be taking up new roles in a one-off drama.

The new show will tell the tale of when six-year-old Roald Dahl met his idol Beatrix Potter.

Mr Brydon will appear as the husband of Potter who will be played by Dawn French.

Roald & Beatrix, The Tail of the Curious Mouse, is a Sky original drama and will also feature Ms Steadman, Nina Sosanya, Bill Bailey, Jessica Hynes and Nick Mohammed.

It has been written by Abi Wilson - who also worked on hit Welsh comedy Stella starring Ruth Jones.

The show will portray Potter coming to the end of her career and under pressure from her publishers.

Dahl is encouraged by his mother to follow his dreams to meet Potter - and the encounter sparks a life-changing moment for them both.

Hartswood Films, the company that made Sherlock, is behind the production. It will air on Sky One and NOW TV this Christmas.

Elaine Cameron, producer at Hartswood Films, said: “This film follows a joyous and magical journey involving two of Britain’s most loved children’s authors.

"As filmmakers in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, we are similarly embarking on a journey – quite unlike anything any of us have ever experienced.

"The optimism and resilience of the cast and crew and the bravery of Sky to back us to the hilt, is as inspiring to me as a producer as the story itself.

"We are delighted that Abi’s wonderful writing has attracted such a stunningly funny cast."