A VARIETY of national companies are currently looking for new staff across the UK.

There are a multitude of jobs on offer ranging from retail to communications, and from logistics to management.

These are the companies hiring right now, and some of the opportunities they are offering.

Boots

Boots is hiring for various jobs throughout the UK, from vacancies in the pharmacy to managerial positions.

As of August 26, the company currently has more than 500 positions available - with roles such as pharmacists, store managers and trainee roles all up for grabs.

To apply, visit: https://www.boots.jobs.

Tesco

Tesco has numerous job opportunities available at the moment throughout different parts of the UK, ranging from customer assistant roles to shift manager positions and delivery driver vacancies.

At the time of publication (August 26), Tesco has more than 1,500 roles that they are looking to fill.

To apply, go to: https://www.tesco-careers.com.

PwC

PwC has numerous positions available throughout the UK, including client finance administrator roles, legal associate vacancies and test analyst vacancies.

As of August 26 - PwC has more than 200 roles available nationwide.

To make an application, visit: http://www.experiencedcareers.pwc.co.uk/page/show/job_search.

Next

Next have lots of jobs on offer, whether it be in their head office, warehouse or in-store - with roles ranging from sales consultant to office and stock assistant.

As of August 26, Next has more than 900 jobs up for grabs at locations across the country.

To apply, visit: https://careers.next.co.uk/vacancies.

Lidl

The supermarket chain have a variety of roles up for grabs in all corners of the country.

At the time of publication (August 26), Lidl have a total of 187 jobs available nationwide.

To see the full list of jobs and apply, visit: https://careers.lidl.co.uk/jobsearch​.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has a range of job opportunities currently available nationwide - all ranging from communication roles to logistics coordinator positions.

To apply, go to: https://deliveroo.co.uk/apply.

Domino’s

Domino’s has vacancies for numerous roles, including store manager positions, bike or car delivery roles or instore crew vacancies.

To search for roles, visit: https://www.dominosrecruitment.co.uk.

McDonald's

The fast-food chain have dozens of roles available across the UK.

To find a job near you, visit: https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search.