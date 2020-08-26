RYANAIR has announced it will boost the number of flights between the UK and Portugal over the coming weeks - with 14 additional flights to Faro every week from twelve UK airports.

The move follows Portugal’s sharp decline in Covid cases and the UK’s announcement to place it on the list of countries UK holidaymakers can visit.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from £19.99 one way across the UK to Portugal network for travel between September 11 and October 24, 2020.

The airline say the fares are some of the lowest ever offered for last-minute travel and have urged UK customers looking to book a long-awaited getaway should book on Ryanair.com by midnight Thursday, August 27, to avoid missing out.

Here's a breakdown of where Ryanair will fly from in the UK to Faro, and details of how many extra flights they will operate are highlighted in bold below.

Bournemouth: 4 (+1)

Bristol: 6 (+1)

Cardiff: 3 (+1)

Edinburgh: 4 (+1)

East Midlands Airport: 8 (+1)

Glasgow Prestwick: 4 (+1)

Liverpool: 6 (+1)

London Southend: 3 (+1)

Luton: 5 (+1)

Manchester: 13 (+2)

Newcastle: 4 (+2)

Stansted: 15 (+1)

What have Ryanair said?

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is thrilled to strengthen the connection between the UK and sunny Faro over the coming weeks with 14 additional flights per week from 12 UK airports – making it easier than ever for UK holidaymakers to book that long awaited trip in the sun.

"To celebrate the UK’s decision to place Portugal on its ‘safe list’ of countries UK travellers can visit, we have extended our seat sale on flights to Portugal in September and October, with fares as low as £19.99 one way.

"To avail of these great fares customers must be quick and visit the Ryanair.com website to book their trip before midnight, Thursday, August 27, to avoid missing out.”