THESE six drug dealers were handed prison sentences of nearly 20 years for drug dealing in Gwent.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Bradley Wilson and Matthew Sheehan

Bradley Wilson

Matthew Sheehan

Bradley Wilson, 27, from Tredegar, and Matthew Sheehan, 28, from Brynmawr, could make as much as £30,000 a day trafficking cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court how officers found luxury designer clothes, watches and shoes worth £8,000 when they raided Wilson’s home.

They also discovered he had 600 nitrous oxide canisters able to make 1,200 laughing gas balloons with a street value of up to £6,000.

Wilson was jailed for four years and Sheehan for three-and-a-half years.

Kane Bray

Kane Bray, 19, of Somerton Park, Newport, was caught trafficking heroin and crack cocaine, the latter with a 97 per cent purity.

He sold drugs to undercover police last October near the city’s Steel Wave sculpture.

The defendant was caught dealing heroin to the covert officers as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar, set up to combat the class A trade in Newport.

Bray was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months.

Neil Sargeant

Neil Sargeant, 38, from Caerphilly had all types of drugs – class A, B and C – for sale from a “one-stop-shop” he was operating from his garden shed.

He was offering cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and Valium to his customers.

Sargeant was jailed for three years and nine months.

Gareth Horler

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £20,000 was seized when police twice raided serial drug dealer Gareth Horler’s home.

The 34-year-old, of Open Hearth Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was jailed for two years after he was convicted of his fourth trafficking offence.

He pleaded poverty to detectives despite having £6,500 stashed away in his bank account.

Corey Lewis

A “successful” teenage dealer running a lucrative drug business with a delivery service in a Gwent valleys town was planning on expanding into cocaine trafficking when he was caught red-handed by police.

Corey Lewis, 19, was supplying cannabis in Blackwood when he was caught in Pontllanfraith this summer.

Officers seized more than £2,000 in cash and a mobile phone which further implicated him in the drugs trade.

He was sent to a young offender institution for two years and four months.