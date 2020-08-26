THE most popular baby names in Wales and England have been revealed for the past year, and there is no change at the top.

Oliver remains the most popular name for newborn boys, and Olivia has retained the top spot for names of newborn girls in 2019.

It is the seventh and fourth year in a row that Oliver and Olivia, respectively, have been the most popular name for parents to give their babies.

The same was true for Wales-only newborns, where Oliver and Olivia again reigned supreme in 2019, but in the different areas of Gwent there was – like last year – more variety.

Oliver was the most popular boys' name in Newport and Torfaen last year, but parents in other local authority areas plumped for other names – Noah in both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly; and Harry tying with James as the most popular name for newborn boys in Monmouthshire.

For girls in Gwent, Olivia was the most popular name for newborns last year in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, but in Monmouthshire (Elsie), Newport (Rosie), and Torfaen (Freya), other names were more popular.

David Corps works for the Office for National Statistics, which compiled the data on baby names.

He said: “Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age. We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”

Here are the top 10 names for newborn boys in Wales and England in 2019:

Oliver

George

Noah

Arthur

Harry

Leo

Muhammad

Jack

Charlie

Oscar

And here are 2019's top names for newborn girls: