HAPPY International Dog Day!

They are our best friends and valued members of the family, so it is only right we dedicate a day to celebrating our dogs.

International Dog Day is marked on August 26 each year.

The day aims to encourage people to adopt dogs who are in need a loving family, and to help rescue dogs who are suffering from abuse and neglect.

You have been sending in pictures of your four-legged friends to us all day.

Here are a selection of some of the finest pooches we've been sent snaps of.

Bella and Angelina

Sisters Bella and Angelina were seperated at birth and sent to different homes. They reunited at age 3 and a half and have formed an unstoppable dream team. This pic of the pair was sent in by Chelsea Jordan.

Bowser

Bowser is a nine-month old Old English Bulldog and a big County fan. He has lots of energy and his favorite thing to do is play in water especially his water bowl. This pic was sent in by Lucy Marie Fullard.

Charlie

Vicky Convy's new puppy Charlie certainly made the most of the good weather this morning.

Chibi & Verney

This picture of Miniature Dachshund Chibi, 13 (left), and Verney, 18 months (right), was sent in by Lolita Byfield-Moore. They love chasing the postman each morning and are very territorial.

Daisy

Three-year-old Welsh Collie Daisy is full of energy and loves the outdoors. This glamorous close-up was sent in by Sam-Rich Gurney.

Dylan and Penny

Two-year-old Dylan (left) and 16-week-old Penny (right). The pair of cockerpoos love chasing balls and playing hide and seek. This pic was sent in by Becca Johnson.

Meg

Ten-month-old Meg loves nothing more than being off the lead and running around the mountains. This pic was sent in by Nic Harrison.

Milo and Alys

Michelle Hewett sent us this pic of brother and sister Milo and Alys, 2. They are full of energy and mischief.

Molly

This pic of Molly, aged 11, was sent in by Rhian Powe. While Molly may be small, she thinks she is a Rottweiler and will let everyone know she is around by barking.

Nanook

This is Nanook, a five-year-old American Akita. While out on a walk with owner Alicia Sparks, she decided that she fancied a luxury mud bath. She then proceeded to jump in every puddle she came across.

Nell

Six-month-old Welsh Collie Nell's favourite hobbies including cuddles, chasing squirrels and licking dirty plates. This pic of her was sent in by Jane Ormond.

Peggy

Peggy, two, enjoys joining Stephanie Wells on runs and adores the water.

Ranger

Border Collie Ranger is nearly two-years-old and is obsessed with tennis balls, rugby balls and frisbees. He also can't resist water. Zoe Goodridge sent us this pic.

Rocky and Red

Kirsty Phelps sent us this pic of Red, left, and Rocky, right, enjoying a walk through the local countryside

Ron

Two-year-old Jack Russell Ron loves snoring on the sofa and running around. This pic was sent in by Nicola Chandler.

Rosie

Sally Martin sent us this pic of Shitzu/King Charles Rosie who has just turned two. Happy Birthday Rosie.

Sandy

Sandy joined Arianna Ware on Christmas Day 13 years ago. She has grown older and occasionally grumpier since then, but is still as loving as ever.

Troy

Lucinda Arscott sent us this pic of an inquisitive looking Troy. He loves his toys, licking rocks and demanding love.

Xena

Leigh Jeffreys' Xena was adopted from Newport Dogs Home two years ago and has never been happier.