A FLOCK of sheep has been stolen from the Blaenavon area, Gwent Police said today.
The force's Rural Crime Team said 27 Welsh mountain ewes, aged up to three years old, were taken from common land near Blaenavon.
Details of the reported theft are vague – officers believe the sheep were taken some time over the past four weeks.
The sheep are marked on their rumps in the shape of a blue diamond, and have ear notches on both ears.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or emailing contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 140 of 25/08/20.
Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts, again quoting the above incident number.