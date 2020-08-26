A PROFESSIONAL photographer who has taken pictures of some of the world’s leading musicians drunkenly lunged at a neighbour after arming himself with a knife.

Jeffrey Oram was struggling to cope with his mother’s death and the coronavirus lockdown when he threatened to kill Andrew Jeffries, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The 49-year-old, of Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was arrested after police armed with Tasers arrived at the scene, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

Jeffrey Oram. Picture: Facebook

Matthew Roberts, representing the defendant, said his client was a professional photographer who was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

Oram’s website shows how he has taken photographs of artists like Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondays, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and Goldie Lookin Chain performing live.

Mr Stobl said the defendant had pointed a knife with a six-inch blade at his neighbour outside his home last month.

The incident arose after a “drunk and disorderly” defendant had quarrelled with other residents in the street that day.

Mr Jeffries went to get a plank of wood to defend himself and struck Oram with it.

The court was told there was “no history” between the two.

Mr Strobl added: “When the police arrived, the defendant was smelling strongly of alcohol and had glazed eyes.

“When he was interviewed, he told them it was the second anniversary of his mother’s death which he was struggling with and with anxiety during lockdown.

“He said that because he was very intoxicated, he has a limited memory of what happened.”

Oram pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and common assault.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Jeffries said the area he lived in had always been “peaceful” but he was not thinking of moving.

Oram had spent nearly two months remanded in custody in prison while awaiting sentence.

Mr Roberts, mitigating, said his client had worked professionally taking photographs at some of the UK’s top live music arenas.

His barrister told the court: “He clearly needs some help. He has fallen off the straight and narrow.

“Custody has been extremely difficult for him. He profoundly regrets his behaviour and apologises to his neighbours.

“He is very sorry and he is ashamed.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Oram: “You lunged towards Mr Jeffries but not in a stabbing motion.

“There was a risk of disorder that was potentially serious. He was afraid you would attack him with the knife.

“You have already served nearly two months in custody.”

The judge said that because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, she could spare him an immediate term of imprisonment.

Oram was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Oram was also made the subject of a three-month curfew between 8pm and 6am and a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.