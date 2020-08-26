THIRTY-four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, including one in Monmouthshire.

There has also been one more death in Wales, in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which stretches from Merthyr Tydfil to Bridgend and includes the Rhondda and Cynon Valleys.

The number of confirmed cases in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, now stands at 17,808 and there have been 1,593 deaths, though the actual figures are known to be much higher.

The new confirmed case in Monmouthshire takes the total in the county to 389, and the total in Gwent as a whole to 2,786, again based on Public Health Wales figures.

Cardiff has recorded 12 new cases since yesterday, meaning more than 70 have been confirmed in the capital in the past week.

No outbreak has been declared in Cardiff however, and Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We are monitoring a number of small clusters of COVID-19 cases in Cardiff, with investigation and management supported by the Cardiff Test, Trace and Protect team."

The newly confirmed cases are in Wales are in the following areas:

Cardiff - 12

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Carmarthenshire - three

Ceredigion - three

Powys - three

Swansea - three

Monmouthshire - one

Wrexham - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.