FACE coverings have 'a potential part to play' in secondary schools in parts of Wales where there are rising numbers of coronavirus cases, First Minister Mark Drakeford told Senedd members today.
The Welsh Government has sought fresh advice on the issue in the wake of updated guidance from the World Health Organisation, and the introduction of face coverings in corridors and communal areas - albeit not in classrooms - in secondary schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
A decision is expected later today on whether or not secondary school pupils in Wales will be expected to follow suit.
Following a UK Government u-turn on the issue yesterday, face coverings must be worn in secondary school corridors in England in areas under local lockdown.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: Will Wales school pupils have to wear masks?
- Coronavirus Wales: 34 new cases including one in Monmouthshire
- Gwent residents want Eat Out to Help Out scheme extended
Mr Drakeford told a virtual session of the Senedd earlier today that "there is a potential part to be played by face coverings in secondary schools in a local context, where numbers rise above a certain threshold".
He also said this could apply "where particular buildings don't allow the safe circulation of young people around a school".
But he added that it would be for authorities in the areas in which these circumstances arise to determine the scope of any measures, based on "guidance that we will provide to them".
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment