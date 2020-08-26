A MAN has appeared in court after he was charged with stealing £402 of alcohol from a Gwent supermarket last week.

Joshua Wells is accused of the theft of booze from the Waitrose store in Abergavenny on August 19.

The 35-year-old, of Major Road, Canton, Cardiff, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Wells denied the allegation and is due to go on trial on September 24.

He was granted unconditional bail.