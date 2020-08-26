OBJECTIONS are mounting over plans for a huge solar farm on the Gwent Levels which could provide green energy for nearly 40,000 homes.

The renewable energy hub would be built on a site covering 155-hectares, between the villages of St Brides and Peterstone, saving up to 53,750 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The proposals include around 250,000 solar panels, 160 battery storage units and a grid connection hub which would be in place for a temporary period of 40 years.

According to the plans, the development would “enable a group of local landowners to diversify their agricultural enterprise and help secure their livelihood during uncertain times for farming communities”.

It promises to provide green energy for more than 37,500 homes and bring economic benefits including 101 new jobs over 14 months and 25 direct construction jobs.

Sheep would be grazed between the panels under the plan which will be determined by the Welsh Government as a Development of National Significance.

But the plans are facing dozens of objections, with concerns over the impact of the proposed development on the Gwent Levels.

Nature conservation charity, the RSPB, is among those to have objected to the plan to build entirely on a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

It says the development would take up 12 per cent of the total area of the St Brides SSSI.

“Any development that has an adverse impact on the reens and ditches will have an adverse impact on the wildlife for which it was notified,” it says.

“While we acknowledge that efforts have been made by the applicant to protect the SSSI interest features, inevitably there will remain a residual risk of impact from a development of this scale, potentially compromising the future functioning of the sites.”

Cllr Brian Miles, chairman of Wentlooge Community Council, said there are concerns over the scale of the development and whether the site is appropriate.

“I’ve raised questions along the lines of why they have not done the same as in Cardiff and used redundant land,” Cllr Miles said.

“There are real concerns about the size of it being nearly 160-hectares and 250,000 solar panels.

“The area is bigger than all three of the villages of Marshfield, Peterstone and St Brides combined.”

Developers argue the land for the development is of “low agricultural value” and the scheme promises to enhance the biodiversity of the area.

The planning application is open to representations until August 31, with details at dns.planninginspectorate.gov.uk