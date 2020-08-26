A GRADE-II listed former drill hall in the centre of Newport which was badly damaged in fire two years ago has been put up for sale.
Dating from 1901, the Lower Dock Street hall was initially the headquarters of the third Monmouthshire Rifle Volunteer Corps. It was also used as a church and for community groups.
The impressive castellated building, reduced to a shell when engulfed in flames in March 2018 during renovation, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions – it has a guide price at auction of £160,000.
Debra Bisley, who is selling the property, said: “It’s a wonderful, eye-catching building which is ripe for development.
The outside of the building located on Lower Dock Street
MORE NEWS:
- Objections over plan for 250,000 solar panels on the Gwent Levels
- Pictures: International Dog Day - Gwent celebrates our furry friends
- Road safety concerns emerge over £12m Newport Market revamp plans
(What the inside currently looks like)
“The current owners have drawn up a scheme which has had pre-planning approval from Newport City Council and Cadw, the Welsh historic monuments organisation.
“This scheme allows for the main drill hall to be retained while the front, three storey part of the property would incorporate eight self-contained apartments.
“Should buyers not wish to retain the drill hall, there may be potential to create further residential dwellings – subject to any necessary planning and listed building consents”.
The next online Paul Fosh Auctions is on Thursday, September 10 starting at 5pm. Bidding opens two days before at 12pm on Tuesday, September 8.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment