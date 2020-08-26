EMERGENCY services were scrambled to rescue a person from the River Wye in Monmouth this afternoon.

At around 2.41pm South Wales Fire and Rescue received a report of a water rescue at River Wye, Monmouth.

Multiple crews attended the scene, including Gwent Police, and successfully rescued one person from the river.

Eyewitness, Steve Phillips, said that a police helicopter was also there.

(Multiple crews attended the scene. Credit: Steve Phillips)

(The rescue boat heading off. Credit: Steve Phillips)

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 2.41pm on Wednesday, August 26, we received reports of a water rescue at River Wye, Monmouth.

“Multiple crews attended the scene and successfully rescued one person from the river.

“The incident concluded at approximately 3.29pm.”

The fire service also issued a warning for the public to be careful near water.