EMERGENCY services were scrambled to rescue a person from the River Wye in Monmouth this afternoon.
At around 2.41pm South Wales Fire and Rescue received a report of a water rescue at River Wye, Monmouth.
Multiple crews attended the scene, including Gwent Police, and successfully rescued one person from the river.
Eyewitness, Steve Phillips, said that a police helicopter was also there.
(Multiple crews attended the scene. Credit: Steve Phillips)
(The rescue boat heading off. Credit: Steve Phillips)
A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 2.41pm on Wednesday, August 26, we received reports of a water rescue at River Wye, Monmouth.
“Multiple crews attended the scene and successfully rescued one person from the river.
“The incident concluded at approximately 3.29pm.”
The fire service also issued a warning for the public to be careful near water.