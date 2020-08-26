A DISAGREEMENT between two people saw armed police and a helicopter in Cwmbran earlier today.
Police officers and a helicopter were spotted at Oaklands View, in Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, from around 2pm this afternoon.
(A police helicopter at Oaklands View. Picture: Nicky Deacon)
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a call at 1.55pm reporting a dispute between two people.
"Officers attended an address on Oakland View in Cwmbran to make enquiries.
"No one harmed and no offences identified."
(An armed officer at the scene. Picture: Nicky Deacon)
No arrests were made, and police officers had left the scene by 3.30pm.