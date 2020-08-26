A SMALL minority of people in Wales are harming the wider fight against coronavirus by failing to observe social distancing and other guidance, First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Updating Senedd members on the latest review of coronavirus regulations, Mr Drakeford said that most people are doing their bit to try to ensure that the spread of the disease is minimised.

But alluding to instances in parts of Wales where gatherings have caused concern, he said that while "the considerable majority of people in Wales continue to act with great care to keep themselves and others safe", "a smaller minority fail to do so"

"Their actions cause avoidable harm. They add to the pressures felt by our hard pressed public services and undermine everything which everyone else has worked so hard to achieve," he said.

His comments come against a backdrop of a cluster of cases in Cardiff - where around 70 cases have been confirmed in the past week - and an incident involving a pub in Wrexham.

"The coronavirus crisis has not gone away. The months ahead will pose many challenges," he said. "While Government can plan, prepare and provide, it is the actions of each one of us, as individual citizens which make the greatest difference.

"As we enter the more difficult days of autumn and winter, we need everyone in Wales to play their part in Keeping Wales Safe."

READ MORE:

Mr Drakeford confirmed that from this coming Saturday, August 29, indoor visits to care homes will become possible again, subject to stringent conditions and coronavirus continuing to be "effectively suppressed".

Casinos in Wales will also be able to reopen from Saturday.

During the next review period, the focus will shift to the testing of gatherings outdoors for events in the arts and sports, bringing together up to 100 people.

"As ever, in Wales, our approach has been to plan, pilot and then, if possible, to extend the freedoms we are able to restore," said Mr Drakeford.

"Provided the pilot events are successful, and the virus remains suppressed, our aim will be to extend outdoor gatherings of this sort more generally in future."

Occupations which take place in individual households, such as music tuition, will also be looked at with a view to their possible resumption, along with small indoor meetings weight loss classes and book clubs in community centres.

Close attention is also being paid, said Mr Drakeford, to pilot schemes "taking place elsewhere in professional sport, as we continue to work with the major events sector in Wales".