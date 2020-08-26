A SEARCH is continuing for a missing canoeist along the river Taff.
On Tuesday morning, August 25, South Wales Police began a search along the river Taff following reports of a capsized canoe just outside Cardiff.
The crews were stood down after an extensive search around 5pm yesterday, with no person found.
It has led the force to search further afield to find out more information and they have asked the public for help.
A number of canoeing and sports related items has been found and anyone who recognises them are asked to get in touch. Also, if anyone was in the river yesterday, they are asked to contact the force.
The force has issued a plea asking for anyone who knows of someone who travelled to South Wales to go canoeing but has not returned home or made contact, to get in touch with the force through 101 using the reference number 2000310377.