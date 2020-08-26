A NEWPORT pub has reopened after closing for a deep clean following a customer's positive coronavirus test.
Managers at the Friendly Fox in Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg, closed the premises after being made aware that a customer who visited last Friday, August 21, had since tested positive.
The pub reopened at 5pm today, August 26.
In a post on its Facebook page, the venue broke the news and advised that anyone who was there last Friday will be contacted through the track and trace system.
The statement posted on the pub's Facebook page
They also stated that they had contacted the Welsh Government and the NHS for advice and guidance, and followed that advice.