Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn MP Chris Evans:

INTERNET shopping has seen an understandable rise during the pandemic.

When we couldn’t go out it just made sense to have things delivered to us.

In fact, during the pandemic online sales have gone up by more than £5.3 billion.

While internet shopping is convenient, its rise poses a huge threat to our high streets.

The more we shop on internet giants like Amazon, the less money we pump into our local economy.

The British high street provides so much more than shopping - it offers a place to meet up with friends and family and a living to local people and small business owners.

As our high streets reopen, we must use them or lose them.

If you can afford to do a little shopping, now is a good time to support a small business where your support could make a big difference.

It is time that we finally level the playing field between the high street and online businesses.

Online businesses have much lower running costs, while those on the high street must pay business rates and rental costs.

Earlier this year I spoke in the budget debate and called for a digital sales tax.

I am pleased to hear that the Treasury is now considering implementing this.

For too long the likes of Amazon have failed to pay their fair share.

We have supported their business and if they want to continue operating in this country they should start to contribute fairly.

It is said a digital sales tax could raise something in the region of £2 billion.

Given the levels of spending the government has recently had to undertake I believe this tax would help us to start balancing our books.

Of course, a digital sale tax alone will not solve the problems our high streets are facing.

While there is currently a business rate holiday, we should address the huge discrepancies in that system.

We must also address the problems with high street parking.

We cannot continue to allow the odds to be stacked against our high streets, and a digital sales tax will begin the processes of rebalancing.