A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSH LLEWELLYN, 21, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system on two separate occasions.

He was banned from driving for three years and 56 days.

Llewellyn also admitted criminal damage and having a knife in public.

The defendant was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

ARMANI BROWN, 21, of Albion Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted a public order offence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

BEN WILLIAM OWEN, 30, of Stanhope Street, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted the theft of a bottle of perfume from Shackleton’s and two bottles of Southern Comfort worth £42 from Morrisons.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted theft of two bottles of Southern Comfort worth £42 from Morrisons.

Owen was ordered to pay £52 in compensation.

EMMA KIRTON, 32, of Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted having a knife in public, a coronavirus restrictions offence, a communications offence and the harassment of a police officer.

She must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £50 compensation.

JAYSON MORETON, 28, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted two counts of the theft of women’s coats from Peacocks.

He was also ordered to pay £286 in compensation, costs and surcharge.

GERAINT O’KEEFE, 38, of Lower Dock Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted a public order offence and failing to surrender.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

BRADLEY JOSEPH BULLOCK, 23, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport, was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to common assault.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £620 costs and a £122 surcharge.

KIAN JONES, 18, of Heol Rees, Hengoed, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Jones must also pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

RICHARD LLEWELLYN RANDALL, 31, of Allt Yr Yn Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £567 by way of a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge, after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the windscreen of a car.

SORIN SALBAGEANU, 41, of Pentonville, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay £197 by way of a fine, costs and surcharge.

NICHOLAS LANE, 40, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 by way of a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £177.98 from Boots.

RICHARD NOBLE, 45, of Batchelor Road, Maindee, Newport, was ordered to pay £337 by way of a fine, compensation, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing detergent worth £40.30 from Londis and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

STEFAN JOSHUA ROSS, 28, of Heol Fach, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £370 by way of a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.