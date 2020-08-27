A PAEDOPHILE is facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to downloading images of children being sexually abused.

Thomas James, 22, of Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, Blackwood, admitted three counts of possession of indecent images before a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He also accepted one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image of an animal.

The offences were committed between 2017 and 2019.

James was represented by Alex Greenwood and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke warned the defendant that “all sentencing options are open”.

He was granted bail to appear for sentence on September 18.