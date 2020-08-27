AN AWARD-WINNING Cwmbran care home is closing its doors after the current building was deemed "unsuitable".

Tŷ Gwyn Care Home, Cwmbran, last year was chosen as one of the top 20 care homes in Wales from carehome.co.uk, based on reviews on their site between July 2015 and February 2019.

But now the home, which was taken over by Hafod, a not-for-profit organisation providing housing and care services in nine local authorities in Wales, from the council local authority in 2002, has been forced to close its doors after it became apparent the ageing building had reached the end of its life.

Residents and their families are being supported by the local authority to find suitable alternative placements. The home will be working closely with everyone involved to support and assist with any arrangements that need to be made to ensure the best outcome for each individual.

Jonathan Harker, operations director for care and responsible individual at Hafod, said: “It is with regret (that) we have reluctantly made the decision to close our Tŷ Gwyn Care Home in Cwmbran. We are proud of the quality of care that our team at Tŷ Gwyn provide for our residents, however it has become clear the building is not suitable to deliver the standard of care going forward that we aspire to and alternative options considered were not viable.

“We are committed to ensuring the highest quality of care for our residents. Closing a home is a decision we do not take lightly but it is the only option for Tŷ Gwyn. An independent review last year concluded that even substantial investment in the building would not address significant shortcomings.

“At this time, our focus is on ensuring our residents continue to receive the highest quality of care. We are committed to supporting both our residents and colleagues during the coming months and will do everything we can to ensure their well-being as well as providing practical support to achieve the best possible outcomes. Our aim is to retain as many colleagues as possible with Hafod.

“We have a longstanding partnership with the local authority, who we are working closely with regarding this matter, along with other agencies and partners. Our intention is to continue providing care services in Torfaen County Borough through three other care homes we have in the area.

“We are keeping residents, families and colleagues fully informed about the steps being taken.”

The care workers are represented by Unison, and Lynne Hackett, UNISON regional organiser said: "This is terrible news for the employees who have worked so hard during the corona virus pandemic. UNISON is supporting staff who have approached us concerned they'll lose their jobs.

"We will be assisting the care workers to look at alternative options with Hafod to ensure that they can keep their jobs and to make sure care workers are treated fairly".