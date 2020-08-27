THE new Marks and Spencer food hall in Cwmbran has opened for business.
M&S Simply Food has opened as a part of the WH Smith in the Mall in Cwmbran Centre.
The shop offers M&S Food products - including sandwiches, salads, deli items and pasta pots, a selection of M&S Simply Food meals, bakery products and fresh flowers.
A spokesperson for the Cwmbran Centre said: “Our focus is to cater for the needs of the local community, so it is wonderful to welcome the new M&S food concession to the Cwmbran Centre WH Smith. We hope our local customers will be excited by the new addition and that it will provide yet another reason for shoppers to visit.”
Inside the new M&S Simply Food in Cwmbran
An application has been made by WH Smith for a New Premises Licence, which would see its opening times extended and allow the sale of alcohol.
The WH Smith building before
After. The new M&S Simply Food
The new M&S Simply Food will see the supermarket return to the Cwmbran Centre just 15 months after Marks and Spencer closed its full store at the centre in May 2019.