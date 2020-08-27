CHILDREN'S charity Sparkle will hold its annual summer fete online this year due to the ongoing public health guidance for coronavirus.

Operating out of the Serennu Children's Centre in High Cross, Newport, the charity provides clubs and leisure activities for hundreds of children in Gwent whose additional physical or behavioural needs mean they cannot access community-based services.

The coronavirus lockdown had cast doubt over the charity's future by closing the Serennu centre and causing the cancellation of its summer fundraising events programme.

MORE NEWS:

Generous donations to an urgent appeal – combined with emergency Welsh Government funding – saved Sparkle from closing down, and the charity's services are beginning to get back up and running; but events like the summer fete are crucial to the long-term survival of the charity and its organisers are hoping people will continue to show their support.

“As we have been unable to host our annual summer fete in the usual way, we thought that we would take some of the best bits and bring them to you online," Sparkle's Lucy Lane said. "Our annual summer fete is an important part of our calendar and a vital fundraiser to help our charity too, so please tell everyone you know about the event and encourage them to browse our Facebook page throughout the day and enjoy some of the videos and content that we’ll be sharing.

"We have had a number of prizes kindly donated to us by local businesses and supporters that you can win by entering our raffle or our cutest pets competition."

Other highlights in this year's summer fete will include music and fitness sessions, dancing, and animal encounters; and there'll be a special guest appearance from Dragons Rugby mascot Rodney.

The Sparkle summer fete takes place this Friday (August 28) from 10am.

For more information visit the Sparkle Appeal's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thesparkleappeal) or call the charity on 01633 748 041 or email fundraising@sparkleappeal.org