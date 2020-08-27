SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some wonderful images across Gwent. This collection captures local scenes and wildlife, as well as birds and pets. There are many more brilliant pictures to enjoy by visiting our group on Facebook, where more than 3,500 people are signed up.
River Wye, below Monmouth, by Anto Roberts
Lovely picture of Bethan Slocombes' Bichon cross Lhasa Apso, Benji
Busy bee in Nantyglo by Christopher Parry
Bippity boppity bubble! Ellie Jones-Ratcliffe
Angidy Valley in Tintern by Ian Agland
Perfect snap of a Robin by Joanne Price
Three young Mallards at Marshfield, Newport, by Ray Saysell
Spytty Pond by Roger Fuller