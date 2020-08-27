SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured some wonderful images across Gwent. This collection captures local scenes and wildlife, as well as birds and pets. There are many more brilliant pictures to enjoy by visiting our group on Facebook, where more than 3,500 people are signed up.

River Wye, below Monmouth, by Anto Roberts

Lovely picture of Bethan Slocombes' Bichon cross Lhasa Apso, Benji

Busy bee in Nantyglo by Christopher Parry

Bippity boppity bubble! Ellie Jones-Ratcliffe

Angidy Valley in Tintern by Ian Agland

Perfect snap of a Robin by Joanne Price

Three young Mallards at Marshfield, Newport, by Ray Saysell

Spytty Pond by Roger Fuller