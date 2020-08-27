Live updates: All the coronavirus headlines for Gwent and Wales today

All coronavirus headlines for Gwent and Wales today
- - The Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran will open in mid-November, four months ahead of schedule, to mitigate the risk of a second wave.
- - It will be up to schools and councils to decide if face coverings are used in Welsh schools, the Welsh Government announced on Wednesday.
- - Thirty-four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales since Tuesday, including one in Monmouthshire - the only case in the region.
