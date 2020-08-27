ITV have confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens on Saturday, September 5.
The primetime talent show was one of many forced to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will return for the semi-finals and grand finale.
Who is replacing Simon Cowell?
Diversity star Ashley Banjo will take Simon Cowell’s place on the judging panel for the semi-finals while the music mogul recovers from back surgery.
What happened to Simon?
Cowell, 60, broke his back in a number of places after falling off a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.
Banjo will join regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the panel.
When were this year's BGT semi-finals due to take place?
This year’s BGT semi-finals were due to take place in May but will now be spread across five pre-recorded episodes.
When will the 2020 BGT final air on ITV?
The 2020 final will air in October, with the winner taking home £250,000 plus a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.
Some acts will take part via video link whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.
Instead, a virtual audience will watch from their homes and their reactions will be broadcast into the studio on a giant screen.
