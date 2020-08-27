Bauer Media have revealed the new presenter line-up for regional drivetime shows on Greatest Hits Radio ahead of its roll-out on September 1.

We've put together everything you need to know about the planned changes to your local radio station, and which voices you'll hear on air.

Which regions will Greatest Hits Radio broadcast?

Greatest Hits Radio, which forms part of the larger Hits Radio Brand Network, will serve nine areas of the country, they are:

Wales

North West

North East

Yorkshire

Midlands

East

South West

South

Each area, except for the existing North East region which takes the national feed, and Wales which has its own dedicated daytime schedule, will have a regional drivetime show.

Who are the new drivetime presenters on Greatest Hits Radio?

Confirmed hosts for these are as follows:

GHR East - Rob Chandler (broadcast from Norwich)

Rob currently hosts the Breakfast Show on former Celador stations Radio Norwich, North Norfolk Radio, Town 102, The Beach and Dream 100.

His new drivetime show will be broadcast across GHR Suffolk – formerly Town 102, GHR Essex – formerly Dream 100, GHR Norfolk & North Suffolk – formerly Radio Norwich, The Beach, North Norfolk Radio, GHR West Norfolk – formerly KLFM.

GHR Midlands - Andy Goulding (broadcast from Birmingham)

Andy currently hosts the drivetime programme in the West Midlands, and this area now expands to take in the following; GHR Staffordshire & Cheshire – formerly Signal 2, GHR Herefordshire & Worcestershire - Signal 107 Kidderminster added to existing station, GHR Shropshire & The Black Country – formerly Signal 107 Telford, Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton, GHR Stamford & Rutland – formerly Rutland Radio, GHR East Midlands – new station.

GHR North West – Darren Proctor (broadcast from Manchester)

The existing host for drivetime for Greatest Hits Radio in Manchester, the region expands to take in the following; GHR Lancashire – Radio Wave joins existing station, GHR Greater Manchester –Tower FM joins existing station, GHR Wigan & St Helens – formerly Wish FM, GHR Liverpool and the North West – Wire FM joins existing Liverpool station.

Darren also remains on Greatest Hits North East, Greatest Hits Radio London, and Greatest Hits Radio UK.

GHR South - Martin Starke (broadcast from Southampton)

Martin is currently the Breakfast host on ex-UKRD station Spire FM and was previously Content Director for the station and UKRD Deputy Group Content Director.

His regional drivetime programme will be broadcast across the South group of GHR stations, including; GHR Surrey & East Hampshire - formerly The Breeze - East Hants and Eagle Radio, GHR Berkshire & North Hampshire – formerly The Breeze - Thames Valley, GHR Dorset – formerly Wessex FM and The Breeze Shaftesbury, GHR Salisbury – formerly Spire FM, GHR Bucks, Beds and Herts – formerly Mix 96, GHR West Sussex – formerly Spirit FM.

GHR South West – Tony Wright (broadcast from Bristol)

Currently a breakfast and network host on The Breeze, Tony will present a new regional drivetime show for the following stations; GHR Swindon – formerly Sam FM Swindon, GHR Bath & The South West – formerly The Breeze West Wilts, GHR Somerset - formerly The Breeze Somerset, GHR Gloucestershire – formerly The Breeze Cheltenham, GHR Bristol & The South West- formerly The Breeze Bristol, GHR Devon – formerly The Breeze S Devon, GHR Cornwall - a new station, which will launch in November.

GHR Yorkshire – Steve Priestly (broadcast from Leeds)

Steve is a Breakfast show presenter & main network presenter across the existing Breeze network of 22 stations.

As the stations transform to Greatest Hits Radio next month, York native Steve will be found on the following: GHR Yorkshire Coast - formerly Yorkshire Coast Radio, GHR - North Yorkshire – New station (brings together all of North Yorkshire on DAB), GHR York And North Yorkshire – formerly Minster FM, GHR Harrogate and the Yorkshire Dales – formerly Stray FM, GHR West Yorkshire - Radio Aire, Pulse 2, and Ridings FM join existing station (Leeds & West Yorkshire removed) GHR South Yorkshire - Rother FM, Trax FM & Dearne FM join existing station, GHR Grimsby – formerly Compass FM, GHR North Derbyshire – formerly Peak FM, GHR Lincolnshire –a new station, launching in November.

What other radio stations are rebranding in September?

In addition, the following stations owned by Nation Broadcasting that are set to be rebranded to Greatest Hits Radio as part of a licensing deal, have appointed the following hosts:

GHR South Coast – Chris Wright

Chris is a presenter on Spire FM and his new show will be broadcast on GHR South Coast – formerly Sam FM South Coast.

GHR Hull & East Yorkshire – Matt Hutchinson

Matt is currently found on KCFM in Hull which will be rebranded to Greatest Hits Radio Hull & East Yorkshire.

Which other presenters can be heard on Greatest Hits Radio?

Bauer Media, the owners of Greatest Hits Radio, say all regional drivetime programming will be complemented by shows from legendary broadcasters including Mark Goodier, Paul Gambaccini, Simon Mayo, Janice Long, Alex Lester and Pat Sharp as well as much-loved Greatest Hits Radio Network presenters Simon 'Rossie' Ross, and Andy Crane.

What about local news, traffic and travel on Greatest Hits Radio?

All stations will continue to broadcast local news and information, including traffic and travel.

What type of music does Greatest Hits Radio play?

Greatest Hits Radio plays biggest songs of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, celebrating music from iconic artists like Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston.

What have bosses of Greatest Hits Radio said?

Graham Bryce, group managing director of the Hits Radio Brand Network, said: “We are thrilled about the line-up of talent hosting regional drivetime shows across Greatest Hits Radio.

"This is a very important part of the radio experience we are offering, alongside the local news and content we know listeners value, and shows from some of the best-loved broadcasters in the UK."