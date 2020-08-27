SIR Ed Davey has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Sir Ed defeated Layla Moran to be elected to the role - the party's fifth in five years - succeeding Jo Swinson, who dramatically lost her East Dunbartonshire seat in last December’s election.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: “I’m incredibly excited to start working with Ed as our new leader, I know he will help communicate our positive liberal message at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

“Ed is a friend of Wales understands our nation, our traditions and crucially devolution and the importance of the Senedd elections next year. With more and more people joining our party we have a renewed sense of optimism for the future, something in stark contrast to Boris’ bungled handling of the Covid-19 pandemic”

“Ed has championed the cause of the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon which could generate renewable power for 150,000 homes as well as in recent weeks lead the campaign against the carers Covid bonus being taxed.

“We were incredibly lucky as a party to have had two excellent leadership candidates, and I know that Layla Moran will continue to play a key role within the party over the coming years, especially with regards to education and equality issues - two areas which are a real passion for her.

Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams added: “I’ve known Ed for many years and he is liberal and compassionate to his core. He is a remarkable campaigner and a someone of the utmost integrity and conviction, who has run an energising and professional campaign. I look forward to working with him."