NEWPORT Bus has announced changes to its services from Wednesday September 2, to enable students to return to school safely.
What to expect
Students aged 11 and over must wear a three-layer face covering unless there is a medical exemption.
Students are able to sit together on the bus, but seats facing each other will be marked out of use.
No one will be allowed to stand in the vehicles, and hand sanitiser will be provided on board.
Advice to mitigate virus transmission
Newport Bus advises students not to travel if they feel even mildly unwell, to avoid touching surfaces, to only use a mobile phone in emergencies while on board, to travel in relative silence, and to not eat or drink while in the vehicle.
Route for school buses
Bassaleg School
B1 via Mount Pleasant in the morning:
- Rolls Walk: 7.45am
- St John’s Crescent: 7.55am
- Bassaleg School: 8.10am
B1 via Mount Pleasant in the afternoon:
- Bassaleg School: 3.15pm
- St John’s Crescent: 3.25pm
- Ruskin Avenue: 3.35pm
B2 via Foxgloves in the morning:
- Primrose Way: 7.50am
- St John’s Crescent: 8am
- Bassaleg School: 8.15am
B2 via Foxgloves in the afternoon:
- Bassaleg School: 3.15pm
- St John’s Crescent: 3.25pm
- Primrose Way: 3.35pm
John Frost School
JF1 via Stow Hill in the morning:
- Newport Bus Station: 7.50am
- Handpost: 8am
- Shakespeare Crescent: 8.05am
- John Frost: 8.20am
JF1 via Stow Hill in the afternoon:
- John Frost: 3.30pm
- Gaer Baptist Church: 3.45pm
- Handpost: 3.50pm
- Newport Bus Station: 4pm
JF2 via Cardiff Road in the morning:
- Newport Bus Station: 7.47am
- St Stephen’s Church: 7.56am
- Shops: 8.11am
- John Frost: 8.19am
JF2 via Cardiff Road in the afternoon:
- John Frost: 3.30pm
- Ebbw Bridge Club: 3.38pm
- St Stephen’s Church: 3.53pm
- Newport Bus Station: 4.03pm
St Joseph’s RC High School:
SJ1 via Ringland in the morning:
- Ringwood Circle: 8.10am
- Eveswell School: 8.20am
- St Joseph’s: 8.35am
SJ1 via Ringland in the afternoon:
- St Joseph’s: 3.30pm
- Eveswell School: 3.45pm
- Ringwood Circle: 4pm
SJ2 via Alway in the morning:
- Penkin Hill: 7.50am
- Ringland Centre: 8am
- Lysaght Way: 8.15am
- St Joseph’s: 8.30am
SJ2 via Always in the afternoon:
- St Joseph’s: 3.15pm
- Nash Road: 3.50pm
- Ringland Centre: 4pm
- Lysaght Way: 4.15pm
Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed
YGI1 via Allt-Yr-Yn in the morning:
- Malpas Road: 7.30am
- Fields Park: 7.45am
- Handpost: 7.55am
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed: 8.10am
YGI1 via Allt-Yr-Yn in the afternoon:
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed: 3.05pm
- Handpost: 3.20pm
- Fields Park: 3.35pm
- Malpas Road: 3.50pm
YGI2 via Melford Road in the morning:
- Newport Bus Station: 7.30am
- Junior School: 7.45am
- Byron Road: 7.55am
- Wells Close: 7.59am
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed: 8.10am
YGI2 via Melford Road in the afternoon:
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed: 3.05pm
- Wells Close: 3.20pm
- Byron Road: 3.35pm
- Junior School: 3.45pm
- Newport Bus Station: 4pm
For further details on how your child can travel to school next month visit https://www.newportbus.co.uk/news/Schools-2020