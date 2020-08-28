THERE is only one day left to take advantage of the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been offering 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

So Bank Holiday Monday will be your last chance to sink your teeth into this delectable deal.

As previously reported, there are many Newport venues taking part, but what are some of the popular options?

We've listed the venues in the city taking part in the scheme which have the highest TripAdviser reviews.

Please note, due to high demand, pre-booking (when applicable) is advised.

Bistrot Pierre

Although travelling abroad is currently discouraged, people can enjoy a taste of France at Newport's Bistrot Pierre.

Based in Usk Plaza, at Friar's Walk shopping centre, the restaurant has recently had glowing reviews on TripAdvisor.

One couple, whose wedding was postponed due to coronavirus, visited Bistrot Pierre on what would have been their big day. They described the food as "excellent" and their service as "first class" while also praising their social distancing measures.

Another customer visited for date night, describing their food as "gorgeous" and the atmosphere as "lovely" while acknowledging the effort taken to make diners feel safe.

Find out more here.

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, on Clarence Place, is another foodie favourite, rated number four out of 248 Newport restaurants on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer wrote that it has "the best food in Newport by far" and that their food is always "cooked to perfection."

The venue has 92 five-star reviews, with many commending the American and British pub food as "outstanding" and "to die for" with one person saying that it's "worth every penny” (and if you go this Monday you’ll save a few pennies!)

Find out more here.

Coffiology

Coffiology, on High Street in Caerleon, opened just last month but has already proved a popular addition to the town.

They offer a variety of beverages and sweet treats from local businesses, including Coaltown Coffee Roasters, Carrot Top Bakery, and Angel Bakery Abergavenny. There are vegan options, plus the independent coffee shop is dog friendly.

As the coffee shop has gained traction, visitors have described it as a "welcome addition" which has "friendly" and "welcoming" staff and "really nice" locally sourced products.

Find out more here.

Rogue Fox Coffee House

If Caerleon is a bit far, but you want a discounted coffee fix, why not check out Rogue Fox Coffee House on Clytha Park Road?

This independent coffee shop offers a quick bite and a variety of drinks, while offering the chance to support a local business.

One review mentions the "super friendly and warm" vibe of the place, with another adding that it's "a great place to meet and unwind."

Find out more here.

Los Reyes Tapas & Wine Bar

Los Reyes Tapas & Wine Bar, based on Caerleon's Belmont Hill, also comes highly recommended and is rated number six out of 23 Caerleon restaurants on TripAdvisor.

Take your taste buds on a voyage to the Mediterranean, with vegetarian and gluten free options - plus more than 60 different wines on offer.

One visitor praised the venue for plenty of choices, with the food described as "mouthwatering with loads of flavour."

Another review describes the venue as having a "holiday feeling" meaning it's a great trip for anybody looking for an escape (without the drama of travelling restrictions).

Other people have described Los Reyes as "excellent" and "delicious" with many saying they will return.

Find out more here.

The Pot Café

The Pot Cafe, in Newport Arcade, is an independent business with high ratings for their food, atmosphere, service and value.

Staff have been described as "lovely and helpful" especially when handling allergy concerns, with one reviewer describing them as "lovely ladies with a warm smile and natter."

The food is described as "hearty" by various people, with the Cafe offering breakfast, lunch and brunch food.

Find out more here.

Mamma Lina’s

Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant, rated the best restaurant in Rogerstone on TripAdvisor, is also on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

With more than 50 years of cooking Italian food, it's no surprise that they were included in last year's top five pizza places in Newport.

One guest, celebrating an anniversary, said: "The ambience, staff and social distancing was superb. We felt extremely safe and thoroughly enjoyed our evening.

“The food was outstanding and just can't wait to go again."

Others described their food as "lovely" and "lush" with staff described as "polite... attentive" and "great fun."

Find out more here.

mEAT Bar and Grill

mEAT Bar and Grill, on Clytha Park Road in Newport, is rated number 10 out of 248 restaurants in Newport.

The food is described as "good value" and "top notch" with their burgers described as "really tasty, juicy" (there are vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options available).

One person even said it was the "best burger I've [they've] had.”

Find out more here.

New Lahore

New Lahore, on Lower Dock Street, are well established and were voted one of the top five Indian restaurants in Newport (2019).

One diner said: "Everything tasted fresh and the curries tasted authentic. The staff were very pleasant and polite... would undoubtedly visit again!"

Another curry fan wrote that they've "never been disappointed" with a meal from New Lahore, with some describing the award-winning restaurant as the "best curry house in South Wales."

Find out more here.

Ristorante Vittorio

Ristorante Vittorio, on Stow Hill, is rated number 18 of 248 restaurants in Newport, dishing up Italian and Mediterranean food since 1988.

This family run restaurant has been praised for its "perfect pizza (and everything else)" with one guest thanking them for "an absolutely perfect introduction back into some resemblance of normal."

They added that, despite being a fussy eater, the food was "absolutely superb" and said they felt "comfortable, safe, and secure... with amply distanced dining" and described the restaurant as "spotlessly clean."

Another guest wrote: "I feel that [the food] was made with love.”

Find out more here.

Tiny Rebel

Tiny Rebel, based on Chartist Dr Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone, is also on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

One couple described themselves as "massive fans" of the venue and congratulated the staff for being "well organised and [providing] a safe environment, while still maintaining a really friendly welcoming service."

Another Tiny Rebel goer wrote: "Amazing food and drink, plus the atmosphere is fantastic. The way they have adapted to COVID is applaudable, with temperature checks before you enter and table app ordering."