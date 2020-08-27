GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses of a disorder at the John Fielding Wetherspoons in Cwmbran which left two men hospitalised.
The incident happened just before 1am on Saturday, August 22, where altercations took place inside and outside the premises on Caradoc Road.
As a result of the incidents two men were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with head injuries, and they have since been discharged.
Three men; one aged 24 from the Pontypool area and two, both aged 26 from Cwmbran, have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information relating to it to call 101 quoting 2000306430, or message them on Facebook or Twitter.