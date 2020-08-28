WHILE the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme may be coming to an end on Monday, August 31, a number of restaurant chains are continuing to offer 50 per cent discount for another two weeks.

According to Extreme Couponing, the chains taking part include…

  • Brains Brewery
  • Bill’s
  • Harvester
  • Stonehouse Pizza
  • Toby Carvery
  • Heliot Steak House
  • Hot Stone
  • Benares Mayfair
  • Drake & Morgan
  • plant based by CHLOE.,
  • The Lebanese Bakery
  • Dominique Ansel Bakery
  • Signature Pub Group
  • Q Hotels Group
  • True North Brew Co
  • Cityglen pubs
  • The Coconut Tree
  • 56 North – Edinburgh
  • Smiths Restaurant – Uddingston
  • Peru Perdu, Manchester
  • Pizza Hut
  • Craft Dining Room, Birmingham
  • Homeslice

The list is correct as of August 26.

Further details about the discounts offered can be found on the individual chain's websites.