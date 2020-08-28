WHILE the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme may be coming to an end on Monday, August 31, a number of restaurant chains are continuing to offer 50 per cent discount for another two weeks.
According to Extreme Couponing, the chains taking part include…
- Brains Brewery
- Bill’s
- Harvester
- Stonehouse Pizza
- Toby Carvery
- Heliot Steak House
- Hot Stone
- Benares Mayfair
- Drake & Morgan
- plant based by CHLOE.,
- The Lebanese Bakery
- Dominique Ansel Bakery
- Signature Pub Group
- Q Hotels Group
- True North Brew Co
- Cityglen pubs
- The Coconut Tree
- 56 North – Edinburgh
- Smiths Restaurant – Uddingston
- Peru Perdu, Manchester
- Pizza Hut
- Craft Dining Room, Birmingham
- Homeslice
The list is correct as of August 26.
Further details about the discounts offered can be found on the individual chain's websites.
