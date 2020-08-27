TRAFFIC is very slow on the M4 Eastbound service between Junction 28 A48 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
The reason for the heavy number of vehicles is poor driving conditions, with heavy rain across the region.
There are delays of five minutes and delays are increasing, with a reported average speed of around 20mph.
READ MORE:
- Information on traffic and travel
- All coronavirus headlines for Gwent and Wales today
- Back to school: Changes for Newport buses
A yellow weather warning is in place across the whole of Gwent for heavy rain.
Advice from the Met Office
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
- Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer.
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.