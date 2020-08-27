A FURTHER 35 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales, including five in Newport.

There have now been a total of 903 cases recorded in the city, according to Public Health Wales.

In the latest release, nine cases were recorded in Gwent - with three in Caerphilly and one in Blaenau Gwent adding to the five in Newport.

There have been no further recorded deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, with the toll in the region remaining at 275 deaths.

Across Wales, there has been one additional death recorded by Public Health Wales - in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board region.

The number of confirmed cases in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, now stands at 17,843 and there have been 1,595 deaths, though the actual figures are known to be much higher.

Of the 35 new cases, 10 were recorded in Cardiff and the Vale, five were in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, and four were in both the Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda University Health Board regions.

There was one new case recorded in both Powys and Swansea, with one case in an unknown location.

The newly confirmed cases are in Wales are in the following areas:

Cardiff - 10

Newport - five

Caerphilly - three

Wrexham - two

Bridgend - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Conway - one

Debighshire - one

Flintshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Swansea - one

Unknown location - one