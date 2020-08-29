NEARING the end of summer, what better way to relax and take in some rays than in a beer garden?

With more pubs and beer gardens than you can shake a stick at, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite in Newport.

The Dragonfly

Coedkernew, NP10 8BB, 01633 810611

This country pub has a gorgeous and well maintained garden that is the ideal place to enjoy a lazy bank holiday weekend.

There are plenty of outside benches and the lawn is a great place for the little ones to roam around.

The Stone House

Lighthouse Road, NP10 8TG, 01633 810541

The Stone House is a chain pub owned by the Sizzling Pubs company, famous for their affordable grill menu.

The garden at the Stone House is simple and effective as well as being wheelchair friendly with a ramp and paving path in the back garden.

There is also a decked terrace at the front of the pub that offers shade and weatherproofing.

The Potters

Upper Dock Street, NP20 1DL, 01633 223311

The roof terrace garden at The Potters is a prime location to have a catch up and a bev with your bubble.

It's been quirkily designed and has a range of ultra-cool features including LED spotlighting, an outdoor bar and astro turf.

At The Ridgeway

Ridgeway Avenue, NP20 5AJ, 01633 266053

The garden At The Ridgeway has been recently enlarged over lockdown to ensure the safety and comfort of guests.

The large paved garden has ample seating and now has an outside pizza oven which is ideal if you get a bit peckish.

You're also able to order via an app to make for contact free service. No more standing at the bar? That's fine by us!

Pen and Wig

Stow Hill, NP20 1JD, 01633 666818

The enclosed patio gardens at Pen and Wig boast over 20 benches so there's plenty of space for your bubble to have a catch up over some bevs.

The festoon lighting in the garden ensures the light won't go out on the party this bank holiday weekend.

The affordable food and drinks menu offers a wide range so there's something for almost everyone.

Have we missed off your favourite? Let us know in the comments.