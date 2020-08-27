THUNDERSTORMS are expected to hit Gwent tomorrow.

The Met Office is warning of yet more bad weather heading for area this evening and into tomorrow.

The forecaster has said to expect storms, lightning and rainfall of up to 20mm within an hour.

A yellow weather warning is in place for rain until this evening, before the rain becomes thunderstorms tomorrow.

Residents are warned to expect disruption and dangerous driving conditions on the road for the remainder of today (Thursday).

A fresh weather warning has then been put in place for tomorrow (Friday).

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit much of South Wales and southern England from 11am tomorrow until 8pm.

The Met Office advised: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop quite quickly later on Friday morning, but peaking during the afternoon for many, before probably becoming more restricted to the southeast and south coastal counties towards evening.

"Some places will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20 mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in around 3 hours, sufficient to cause issues on the roads."

