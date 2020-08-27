POLICE and councils have issued a reminder to the public not to visit a picturesque canyon between Pontypool and Abertillery.

Blaencuffin Canyon is a popular area with dog walkers and sightseers, and is often busy when the weather is good.

But, in a joint statement, Blaenau Gwent Council, Torfaen Council and Caerphilly Council, along with Gwent Police, have reminded people the canyon is on privately-owned land and is "not a tourist attraction".

The statement read: "Blaencuffin Canyon is privately owned and, while the water may look beautiful, it may not be good for your health and open water can always be deadly.

"The area has other dangers too, including steep cliff edges, falling rocks and general filth left by previous visitors.

"The landowner has put fencing in place to prevent access and to protect the public and has now employed private security to patrol the area."

Earlier in the summer, visitors to the site were criticised after litter was left strewn across the beauty spot and a number of deliberate fires were set on the site.

Dispersals orders were also issued on the site in May, after large groups from as far as Bristol and Somerset descended on the area.

People are now being asked to stop entering the fenced off area altogether.

Anyone caught on site will be considered to be trespassing and asked to leave immediately. They may also be subject to legal action by the landowner.

The councils' statement continued: "The three neighbouring councils will continue to work with the landowner, police and partners in the area to reduce antisocial behaviour, damage to the environment and to keep the public safe."