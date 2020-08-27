INDOOR visits to adult and children’s care homes in Wales can begin again from tomorrow - one day earlier than previously announced.

This change also applies to hospices and secure accommodation for children and young people.

But it has been stressed by health and social services minister Vaughan Gething that the reopening date, which was originally scheduled to be this coming Saturday, is a guide and it is for individual homes to decide exactly when they will be able to begin safely enabling visits again.

Official guidance, which will be issued tomorrow, has been prepared in conjunction with the care sector.

It aims to support homes to manage risk, and to put tailored arrangements in place suitable for their premises and their residents’ needs.

“This confirmation will be a very welcome announcement for so many across Wales," said Mr Gething.

READ MORE:

"Limiting access to care homes has been wholly necessary to protect some of our most vulnerable in our communities from the harms of COVID-19 but we fully appreciate the impact this has had on residents and their loved ones.

“Given the benefits to resident's well-being, I hope that many homes can quickly update their procedures to enable indoor visits to take place safely.

"However, I do appreciate the anxiety that some providers will have about this significant change, and that some may need a little longer to put in place arrangements.

“I would urge family and friends to please be patient and understanding, as homes begin to work through the logistics to facilitating indoor visits once again.”