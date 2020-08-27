THOUSANDS of EU nationals living in Newport have applied to be allowed to stay in the UK from next year, new Home Office figures have revealed.

The Home Office has received more than 62,500 applications to the EU Settlement Scheme in Wales, and applications are still open until the June 30, 2021 deadline.

Newport is home to 6,630 EU nationals who have applied for the scheme between August 28, 2018 and June 30 this year, according to the latest Home Office figures.

The scheme is part of the process of the UK leaving the European Union, and allows citizens of EU countries already living in the UK to apply for 'settled' status, meaning they can remain in the country indefinitely.

This is the second highest number of applications for a local authority in Wales, behind Cardiff (15,340), and ahead of Swansea (5,490) and Wrexham (5,580).

Elsewhere in Gwent, 1,370 Caerphilly residents have applied for the scheme, as have 1,110 EU citizens living in Monmouthshire.

Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen residents made 930 and 620 applications for the scheme respectively.

The highest number of applications in Newport have so far come from Polish (1,440), Romanian (1,220) and Slovakian (950) nationals.

Czech (430), Lithuanian (420), Hungarian (420) and Italian (330) nationals are also among the highest number of applicants in the city.

Newport has seen the second highest number of applications for the EU Settlement Scheme in Wales, behind only Cardiff. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The majority of concluded applications in Wales (62 per cent) have been granted settled status with 36 per cent granted pre-settled status – for anyone who has not been living in the UK for five continuous years.

The UK's minister for future borders and immigration Kevin Foster said: “European citizens have made an enormous contribution to our United Kingdom. They are our friends, family and neighbours and we want them to stay which is why I’m pleased there have been more than 62,500 applications in Wales already.

“There’s plenty of time left to apply before the June 30 2021 deadline and a wide range of support is available in Wales online, over the telephone and in person if you need it.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, people have had access to a range of support either online, by email or by telephone in Wales to help them apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Last year, the Home Office made up to £9 million available to five charities in Wales, and 57 organisations and local authorities across the UK to help vulnerable EU citizens apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. A further £8 million of funding for the 2020-2021 financial year was announced earlier this year.

EU Settlement Scheme team manager of Newport Mind Association Tom Finney said: “Newport Mind Association provides practical EU Settlement Scheme support to vulnerable EU citizens living in Wales.

“Working with 20 local Mind organisations, we have broken down barriers and reached out to more than 6,000 vulnerable EU citizens living in Wales, including those with poor mental health, victims of domestic abuse and the elderly.”